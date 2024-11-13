Grant Williams News: Efficient in starting role Tuesday
Williams chipped in 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 114-89 loss to Orlando.
Williams made his second start of the year as the Hornets wanted to shake things up in the frontcourt, and the veteran responded by delivering his second-best scoring output of the season. Plus, Williams has now scored in double digits in three of his last four games, so there's a chance he might remain in a starting role for the foreseeable future. If that's the case, his fantasy upside will be on the rise, too.
