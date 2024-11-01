Grant Williams News: Ejected from Friday's game

Williams was ejected from Friday's game against the Celtics after being called for a Flagrant 2, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

With Mark Williams (back) out and Nick Richards (shoulder) leaving the contest early, Grant was thrust into an expanded role at center. He finished with six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 30 minutes before making a non-basketball play on a Jayson Tatum late in the fourth quarter. If Williams and Richards remain out, Grant could move into the starting lineup despite his antics Friday.