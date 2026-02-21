Grant Williams headshot

Grant Williams News: Fades injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Williams (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against Washington.

Williams sat out Friday's loss to Cleveland -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to right knee injury management. However, he's set to return to action Sunday and could rejoin the starting five with Miles Bridges (suspension) unavailable. Williams has logged 25-plus minutes in three straight outings (two starts), averaging 13.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 28.7 minutes per tilt over that stretch.

Grant Williams
Charlotte Hornets
