Grant Williams News: Fades injury report
Williams (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against Washington.
Williams sat out Friday's loss to Cleveland -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to right knee injury management. However, he's set to return to action Sunday and could rejoin the starting five with Miles Bridges (suspension) unavailable. Williams has logged 25-plus minutes in three straight outings (two starts), averaging 13.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 28.7 minutes per tilt over that stretch.
