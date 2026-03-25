Grant Williams News: Goes scoreless in victory
Williams recorded zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 134-90 win over Sacramento.
William failed to score for the second time in the past three games, despite the fact that he is regularly playing upwards of 17 minutes per game. At this point, his impact is far greater in real life than it is in fantasy, barely putting up top 300 numbers in 19.4 minutes per game, through 28 appearances this season.
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