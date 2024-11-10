Grant Williams News: Matches season high off bench

Williams finished with 17 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

Williams provided Charlotte with a spark off the bench as he has done most of the season thus far, leading all Hornets bench players in scoring while ending as one of three players with 15 or more points. Williams, who also recorded a game-best trio of blocks and a team-high-tying pair of steals, matched a season high in scoring, a mark he also tallied Oct. 30 against Toronto. The forward has now reached double figures in scoring in three contests this year.