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Grant Williams News: Muted impact in season-ending loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Williams finished with one point (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 15 minutes during Friday's 121-90 Play-In Game loss to the Magic.

Williams turned in a lackluster performance in Friday's season-ending loss, scoring in single digits for a sixth straight game. The 27-year-old forward didn't make his season debut until Jan. 10 after rehabbing from right knee surgery he underwent in December 2024. Williams appeared in 36 regular-season games (three starts), averaging 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in 19.8 minutes per contest. He's under contract for one more season.

Grant Williams
Charlotte Hornets
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