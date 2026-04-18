Grant Williams News: Muted impact in season-ending loss
Williams finished with one point (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 15 minutes during Friday's 121-90 Play-In Game loss to the Magic.
Williams turned in a lackluster performance in Friday's season-ending loss, scoring in single digits for a sixth straight game. The 27-year-old forward didn't make his season debut until Jan. 10 after rehabbing from right knee surgery he underwent in December 2024. Williams appeared in 36 regular-season games (three starts), averaging 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in 19.8 minutes per contest. He's under contract for one more season.
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