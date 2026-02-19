Grant Williams News: Nearly secures double-double

Williams registered 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Thursday's 105-101 loss to the Rockets.

Williams fell just one rebound shy of his first double-double of the season after putting together a strong all-around performance. He's looked sharp in two starts while filling in for Miles Bridges (suspension), and he led the Hornets in points, rebounds and made treys Thursday night. Williams will have a more opportunities to produce while Bridges serves the final two games of his four-game suspension.