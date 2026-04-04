Grant Williams News: No longer on report
Williams (knee) is no longer on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.
Williams will return to the hardwood after sitting out the second leg of a back-to-back set Friday against the Pacers due to knee injury management. Williams is averaging 7.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game since the All-Star break.
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