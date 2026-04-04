Grant Williams headshot

Grant Williams News: No longer on report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 11:39pm

Williams (knee) is no longer on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Williams will return to the hardwood after sitting out the second leg of a back-to-back set Friday against the Pacers due to knee injury management. Williams is averaging 7.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game since the All-Star break.

Grant Williams
Charlotte Hornets
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