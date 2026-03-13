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Grant Williams News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Williams (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Williams sat out Wednesday's loss to the Kings -- the second half of a back-to-back set -- due to right knee injury management. However, the 27-year-old forward is set to return to action Saturday. Williams has appeared in four games this month, during which he has averaged 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 18.3 minutes per contest.

Grant Williams
Charlotte Hornets
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