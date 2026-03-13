Grant Williams News: Not listed on injury report
Williams (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Williams sat out Wednesday's loss to the Kings -- the second half of a back-to-back set -- due to right knee injury management. However, the 27-year-old forward is set to return to action Saturday. Williams has appeared in four games this month, during which he has averaged 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 18.3 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Williams See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 112 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 49 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2219 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2021 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2943 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Williams See More