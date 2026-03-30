Grant Williams News: Off injury report

Williams (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Williams sat out Saturday's loss to Boston -- the second leg of a back-to-back -- due to right knee injury management. However, he's set to return to action Tuesday, leaving fewer minutes available for Sion James. Williams has averaged 3.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 18.6 minutes per contest over his last five outings.