Grant Williams headshot

Grant Williams News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Williams (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Williams sat out Saturday's loss to Boston -- the second leg of a back-to-back -- due to right knee injury management. However, he's set to return to action Tuesday, leaving fewer minutes available for Sion James. Williams has averaged 3.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 18.6 minutes per contest over his last five outings.

Grant Williams
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
26 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
36 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
38 days ago