Williams provided seven points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during Saturday's 114-106 loss to the Heat.

Williams has played 25, 29 and 19 minutes through the first three games, respectively. With Josh Green (Achilles), Brandon Miller (hip) and Mark Williams (foot) sidelined, there should be more minutes available for Grant, but thus far, he's failed to capitalize from a fantasy perspective.