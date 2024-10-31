Grant Williams News: Records season-high 17 points

Williams had 17 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 138-133 win over the Raptors.

Williams combined with Tre Mann and Cody Martin to score 68 points off Charlotte's bench in Wednesday's win. Williams is off to a blistering start from beyond the arc this season, converting 47.4 percent of his 4.8 three-point attempts per contest.