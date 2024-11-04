Grant Williams News: Returns to bench
Williams isn't starting Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Charlie Walton of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Williams stepped into the starting five for Saturday's matchup with Boston, but he'll retreat to a bench role Monday as the Hornets try Taj Gibson in the starting center role. Williams has seen plenty of run off the bench so far this year, averaging 25.2 minutes per game.
