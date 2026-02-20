Grant Williams News: Sitting out Friday

Williams will be rested Friday against the Cavaliers.

Williams has not been medically cleared for back-to-back sets yet. He recorded 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Thursday's 105-101 loss to the Rockets, taking advantage of Miles Bridges' suspension. Tidjane Salaun could be more involved as a result Friday.