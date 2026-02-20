Grant Williams headshot

Grant Williams News: Sitting out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Williams will be rested Friday against the Cavaliers.

Williams has not been medically cleared for back-to-back sets yet. He recorded 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Thursday's 105-101 loss to the Rockets, taking advantage of Miles Bridges' suspension. Tidjane Salaun could be more involved as a result Friday.

Grant Williams
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
29 days ago