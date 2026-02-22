Grant Williams headshot

Grant Williams News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Williams will start Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Williams missed Friday's game due to right knee injury management, but he will return to the lineup Sunday. Williams will get a third consecutive start due to Miles Bridges (suspension) being out. In his last two starts, he averaged 13.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 30.5 minutes per contest.

Grant Williams
Charlotte Hornets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Williams See More
