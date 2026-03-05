Grant Williams headshot

Grant Williams News: Will play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Williams (knee) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Heat.

Williams got the night off Wednesday in the second half of the team's back-to-back, but he'll be ready to roll for Friday's clash. The veteran forward is averaging 7.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 20 games since making his return from a torn meniscus and ACL on Jan. 10.

Grant Williams
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
35 days ago