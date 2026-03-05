Grant Williams News: Will play Friday

Williams (knee) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Heat.

Williams got the night off Wednesday in the second half of the team's back-to-back, but he'll be ready to roll for Friday's clash. The veteran forward is averaging 7.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 20 games since making his return from a torn meniscus and ACL on Jan. 10.