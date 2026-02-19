Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 11:18am

Allen (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

Allen appeared to be good to go as of Wednesday's initial injury report, but he's not out of the woods yet while nursing a sprained right ankle. If the swingman cannot give it a go, Royce O'Neale and Jordan Goodwin could both be worthy of streaming consideration.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
