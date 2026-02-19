Grayson Allen Injury: Added to injury report
Allen (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
Allen appeared to be good to go as of Wednesday's initial injury report, but he's not out of the woods yet while nursing a sprained right ankle. If the swingman cannot give it a go, Royce O'Neale and Jordan Goodwin could both be worthy of streaming consideration.
