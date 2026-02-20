Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Could return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Allen (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Orlando.

Allen has been sidelined for the Suns' last four games, the first three of which were due to a right knee sprain before missing Thursday's contest against the Spurs due to a right ankle sprain. He has a chance to return Saturday, and if he's cleared to play, he would likely take on an expanded role due to the absence of Devin Booker (hip).

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
