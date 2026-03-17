Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Doubtful for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 11:34am

Allen (knee) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Allen is expected to sit out during the second leg of this back-to-back set to manage knee soreness. He's missed two games in March due to an ongoing knee injury and took a hard fall Monday in Boston after stepping on Hugo Gonzalez's foot during a drive. Allen stayed in the game, but his minutes were limited the rest of the way. As a result, Jordan Goodwin and Ryan Dunn could potentially pick up more run Tuesday.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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