Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Exits to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Allen exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Friday's game against the Lakers due to an apparent left hamstring injury, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Allen grabbed at his hamstring before heading back to the locker room with 8:22 remaining in the first half. He can be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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