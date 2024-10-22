Fantasy Basketball
Grayson Allen Injury: Expected to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 22, 2024 at 2:07pm

Allen (Achilles) is probable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Clippers, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports

Allen missed the entire preseason schedule due to Achilles soreness, but he logged a full practice Monday and is expected to be ready for the regular season. After being a full-time starter last year, the sharpshooter is expected to operate off the bench this season, with newcomer Tyus Jones handling point-guard duties and pushing Devin Booker over to shooting guard.

