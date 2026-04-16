Grayson Allen Injury: Game-time call for Friday
Allen (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's Play-In Tournament game against the Warriors.
Allen is in danger of missing a third straight matchup while dealing with hamstring soreness. He'll likely test the injury in shootaround and warmups to see if he can suit up for Friday's clash.
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