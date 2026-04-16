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Grayson Allen Injury: Game-time call for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Allen (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's Play-In Tournament game against the Warriors.

Allen is in danger of missing a third straight matchup while dealing with hamstring soreness. He'll likely test the injury in shootaround and warmups to see if he can suit up for Friday's clash.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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