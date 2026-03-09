Grayson Allen Injury: Game-time call for Tuesday
Allen (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Allen sat out Sunday's matchup against the Hornets due to a right knee injury, and he's in danger of missing a second game after being tagged as questionable for Tuesday. He'll likely need to prove his health during shootaround and warmups to get the green light to play in Milwaukee.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More