Grayson Allen Injury: Game-time call for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 3:58pm

Allen (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Allen sat out Sunday's matchup against the Hornets due to a right knee injury, and he's in danger of missing a second game after being tagged as questionable for Tuesday. He'll likely need to prove his health during shootaround and warmups to get the green light to play in Milwaukee.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
