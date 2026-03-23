Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Game-time call for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Allen (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.

Allen will have an opportunity to return Tuesday after missing his team's last four matchups due to left knee injury management. Phoenix should have a better idea of his availability as tipoff approaches.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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