Grayson Allen Injury: Game-time call for Tuesday
Allen (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.
Allen will have an opportunity to return Tuesday after missing his team's last four matchups due to left knee injury management. Phoenix should have a better idea of his availability as tipoff approaches.
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