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Grayson Allen Injury: Game-time call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 11:06am

Allen (hamstring) will go through pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability for Saturday's Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Thunder, Hayden Cilley of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Allen was upgraded from questionable to available ahead of each of Phoenix's last three games, though he didn't see the floor in any of them. He may only be used in an emergency Saturday if he's active.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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