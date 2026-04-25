Grayson Allen Injury: Game-time call Saturday
Allen (hamstring) will go through pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability for Saturday's Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Thunder, Hayden Cilley of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Allen was upgraded from questionable to available ahead of each of Phoenix's last three games, though he didn't see the floor in any of them. He may only be used in an emergency Saturday if he's active.
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