Grayson Allen Injury: Game-time call vs. Celtics

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Allen (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Boston, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Allen was shut down for Sunday's matchup due to right knee and ankle injury management, and his status is now up in the air for Tuesday's clash. Collin Gillespie and Isaiah Livers could see more usage if Allen remains sidelined.

