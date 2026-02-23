Grayson Allen Injury: Game-time call vs. Celtics
Allen (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Boston, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Allen was shut down for Sunday's matchup due to right knee and ankle injury management, and his status is now up in the air for Tuesday's clash. Collin Gillespie and Isaiah Livers could see more usage if Allen remains sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 194 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 194 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More