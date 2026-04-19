Grayson Allen Injury: Game-time decision for Game 1
Allen (hamstring) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's Game 1 against the Thunder, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Allen has missed the Suns' last three games due to a left hamstring injury. He's coming off a career-year, averaging 16.5 points, 3.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 3.1 threes and 1.4 steals over 28.8 minutes per game during the regular season. That production would need to be replaced by Haywood Highsmith, Royce O'Neale and Ryan Dunn if Allen is unable to play in Game 1.
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