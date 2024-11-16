Fantasy Basketball
Grayson Allen Injury: Game-time decision for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Allen (hamstring) is considered questionable and a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Timberwolves, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Allen is in danger of missing his third straight contest Sunday due to a sore right hamstring. With Kevin Durant (calf) and Bradley Beal (calf) already out, Ryan Dunn, Josh Okogie and Royce O'Neale could receive increased playing time against Minnesota.

