Grayson Allen Injury: Game-time decision for Sunday
Allen (hamstring) is considered questionable and a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Timberwolves, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Allen is in danger of missing his third straight contest Sunday due to a sore right hamstring. With Kevin Durant (calf) and Bradley Beal (calf) already out, Ryan Dunn, Josh Okogie and Royce O'Neale could receive increased playing time against Minnesota.
