Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Goes through practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Allen (concussion) returned to practice on Monday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

After missing the past four games for the Suns, it appears as though Allen is on track to return Tuesday against the Grizzlies. Allen didn't have any limitations at Monday's practice and participated in a 5-on-5 scrimmage. Devin Booker (groin) also appears to be likely to return to action.

