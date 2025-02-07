Fantasy Basketball
Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Heads to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Allen (face) went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Jazz, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Allen took a head-to-head collision from John Collins while attempting to draw an offensive foul. Allen was on the worst end of the collision and headed to the locker room after the timeout. Ryan Dunn should see more playing time off the bench for as long as Allen is out of the game.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
