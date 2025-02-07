Grayson Allen Injury: Heads to locker room
Allen (face) went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Jazz, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.
Allen took a head-to-head collision from John Collins while attempting to draw an offensive foul. Allen was on the worst end of the collision and headed to the locker room after the timeout. Ryan Dunn should see more playing time off the bench for as long as Allen is out of the game.
