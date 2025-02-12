Grayson Allen Injury: Held out for Wednesday

Allen will not play Wednesday against Houston due to left knee soreness.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Suns will exercise caution with this being the final game before the All-Star break. Allen saw 20 minutes against Memphis on Tuesday, finishing with nine points, three assists and two steals. Ryan Dunn, Royce O'Neale and TyTy Washington could be poised for heavy workloads with Devin Booker (back) also sidelined.