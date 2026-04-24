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Grayson Allen Injury: Iffy for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 6:02pm

Allen (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Thunder.

Allen was upgraded from questionable to available ahead of each of Phoenix's last three games but didn't see the floor in any of them. He may only be used in an emergency if active, though he was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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