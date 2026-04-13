Grayson Allen Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Allen (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Trail Blazers.

Allen is the lone Suns player on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's matchup, as he deals with left hamstring soreness. The 30-year-old emerged as a key scoring contributor this season, averaging 16.5 points in 28.8 minutes across 51 regular-season appearances. He has primarily operated off the bench but retained a consistent workload of late, so an absence on his part would likely place more responsibility on Jordan Goodwin against the Trail Blazers.