Grayson Allen Injury: Iffy for Tuesday
Allen (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Trail Blazers.
Allen is the lone Suns player on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's matchup, as he deals with left hamstring soreness. The 30-year-old emerged as a key scoring contributor this season, averaging 16.5 points in 28.8 minutes across 51 regular-season appearances. He has primarily operated off the bench but retained a consistent workload of late, so an absence on his part would likely place more responsibility on Jordan Goodwin against the Trail Blazers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More