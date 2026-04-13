Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 6:45pm

Allen (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Trail Blazers.

Allen is the lone Suns player on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's matchup, as he deals with left hamstring soreness. The 30-year-old emerged as a key scoring contributor this season, averaging 16.5 points in 28.8 minutes across 51 regular-season appearances. He has primarily operated off the bench but retained a consistent workload of late, so an absence on his part would likely place more responsibility on Jordan Goodwin against the Trail Blazers.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago