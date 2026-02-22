Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Iffy to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Allen is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to right knee and ankle injury management.

Allen was able to play through both injuries in Saturday's 113-110 win over the Magic, when he played 33 minutes and finished with 27 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 33 minutes. It's unclear whether he'll play in the second leg of a back-to-back set, but if he does play, then Allen would enjoy an expanded role due to the absences of Devin Booker (hip), Dillon Brooks (hand) and Jordan Goodwin (calf).

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
