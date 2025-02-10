Fantasy Basketball
Grayson Allen Injury: Likely to play against Grizzlies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Allen (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.

After logging a partial practice Monday, Allen is expected to return from a one-game absence with left knee soreness Tuesday. Across his last seven games, the veteran sharpshooter has averaged 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.4 threes in 28.9 minutes while shooting 48.0 percent from deep.

