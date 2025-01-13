Grayson Allen Injury: Likely to play Tuesday vs. Hawks

Allen (knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.

Allen didn't return to Sunday's 120-113 win over the Hornets after injuring his left knee in the second quarter, and he finished the game with 13 points, one rebound and two steals over 13 minutes. The injury doesn't appear to be severe, and he should be able to play in Tuesday's interconference battle. Allen is averaging 11.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 steals over 23.8 minutes per game this season.