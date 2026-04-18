Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Allen (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's Game 1 against the Thunder.

Questionable tags have been par for the course for Allen. He was available for Friday's Play-In Tournament game, but he did not leave the bench.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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