Grayson Allen Injury: Listed as questionable
Allen (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's Game 1 against the Thunder.
Questionable tags have been par for the course for Allen. He was available for Friday's Play-In Tournament game, but he did not leave the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
-
DraftKings NBA
DraftKings DFS NBA: Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Play-in Tournament Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 144 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 144 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More