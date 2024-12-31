Grayson Allen Injury: Now listed as game-time call

Allen (concussion/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.

It appeared as though Allen was trending toward a return after being added to the injury report as probable, but he's since been downgraded to questionable with about one hour until tipoff. Coach Mike Budenholzer stated in his pregame presser that Allen has passed through the league's concussion protocol, though he's now dealing with shoulder soreness, per Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com, putting his status in question. He'll likely need to see improvement in how he feels during warmups to have a chance to play.