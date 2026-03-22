Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 1:24pm

Allen (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Raptors.

This will be Allen's fourth consecutive game on the inactive list, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets. Ryan Dunn has been the primary beneficiary in Allen's absence.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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