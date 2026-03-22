Grayson Allen Injury: Out for Sunday
Allen (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Raptors.
This will be Allen's fourth consecutive game on the inactive list, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets. Ryan Dunn has been the primary beneficiary in Allen's absence.
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