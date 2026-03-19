Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Allen (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game in San Antonio, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

This will be Allen's second straight game on the sidelines, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Saturday's meeting with the Bucks. Ryan Dunn should be able to remain in the rotation with Allen unavailable.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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