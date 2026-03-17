Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Out vs. Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Allen (knee) won't play Tuesday against the Timberwolves.

As expected, Allen will take a seat Tuesday night as the Suns aim to manage his left knee soreness. His next chance to take the court will arrive Thursday in San Antonio.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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