Grayson Allen Injury: Out vs. Minnesota
Allen (knee) won't play Tuesday against the Timberwolves.
As expected, Allen will take a seat Tuesday night as the Suns aim to manage his left knee soreness. His next chance to take the court will arrive Thursday in San Antonio.
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