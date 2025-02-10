Grayson Allen Injury: Partial participant in practice

Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer said Allen (knee) was a partial participant in Monday's practice, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Allen was sidelined for Saturday's 122-105 loss to the Nuggets due to left knee soreness, but his presence at practice -- albeit in a limited capacity -- leaves the door open for him to play Tuesday against the Grizzlies. If Allen is available, he could be in store for a near-30-minute role, as Bradley Beal (toe) didn't practice Monday and looks to be trending toward missing a third straight game.