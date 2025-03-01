Fantasy Basketball
Grayson Allen

Grayson Allen Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Allen (foot) is probable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Allen missed Friday's game against the Pelicans due to left foot soreness, but the fact that he's been bumped to probable for Sunday's contest suggests he has a good chance of suiting up. Allen is averaging 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in five outings off the bench since the All-Star break.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
