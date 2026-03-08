Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Allen is probable to play Sunday versus the Hornets due to right knee injury management.

Allen played in both games of the Suns' most recent back-to-back set, which concluded Friday, and it appears he'll be good to go for Sunday's game. Check back for official confirmation on Allen's status closer to tipoff.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
