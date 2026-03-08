Grayson Allen Injury: Probable for Sunday
Allen is probable to play Sunday versus the Hornets due to right knee injury management.
Allen played in both games of the Suns' most recent back-to-back set, which concluded Friday, and it appears he'll be good to go for Sunday's game. Check back for official confirmation on Allen's status closer to tipoff.
