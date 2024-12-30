Grayson Allen Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Allen (concussion) is probable for Tuesday's game against Memphis, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Allen is expected to suit up after missing the club's last four games due to concussion protocols. The 29-year-old has appeared in eight outings in December, during which he has averaged 10.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 25.5 minutes per contest.