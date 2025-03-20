Grayson Allen Injury: Questionable for Friday
Allen (foot) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Allen has missed five straight games for the Suns while nursing a strained left foot. The veteran guard might return sooner rather than later, as he is questionable for Friday. If he's ruled out against Cleveland, the next opportunity for him to get back on the floor will be Monday against the Bucks.
