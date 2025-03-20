Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Allen (foot) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Allen has missed five straight games for the Suns while nursing a strained left foot. The veteran guard might return sooner rather than later, as he is questionable for Friday. If he's ruled out against Cleveland, the next opportunity for him to get back on the floor will be Monday against the Bucks.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now