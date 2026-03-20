Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Allen (knee) is questionable to play Saturday against the Bucks.

Allen is in danger of missing his third consecutive game Saturday, but we'll have a better idea of his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If he's out again, Ryan Dunn will fill most of Allen's minutes.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago