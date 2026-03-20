Grayson Allen Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Allen (knee) is questionable to play Saturday against the Bucks.
Allen is in danger of missing his third consecutive game Saturday, but we'll have a better idea of his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If he's out again, Ryan Dunn will fill most of Allen's minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 164 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips4 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More