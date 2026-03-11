Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Allen is questionable for Thursday's game in Indiana due to right knee injury management, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Thursday's game will be the first of a back-to-back set, so there's a chance Allen will get hit with a maintenance day. If Allen is held out, Collin Gillespie could see an uptick in usage, and there would be more minutes available for Jordan Goodwin (calf).

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
