Grayson Allen Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Allen is questionable for Thursday's game in Indiana due to right knee injury management, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Thursday's game will be the first of a back-to-back set, so there's a chance Allen will get hit with a maintenance day. If Allen is held out, Collin Gillespie could see an uptick in usage, and there would be more minutes available for Jordan Goodwin (calf).