Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Allen (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game in San Antonio.

Allen is in danger of missing his second straight game, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If Allen does need to spend another game on the sidelines, Ryan Dunn will have a chance to remain in the rotation.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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