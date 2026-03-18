Grayson Allen Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Allen (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game in San Antonio.
Allen is in danger of missing his second straight game, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If Allen does need to spend another game on the sidelines, Ryan Dunn will have a chance to remain in the rotation.
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