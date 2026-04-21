Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Allen (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Game 2 against the Thunder on Wednesday.

Allen was also listed as questionable ahead of each of Phoenix's last two matchups before being upgraded to available, though he didn't see the floor in either contest. Even if the veteran wing is cleared to play Wednesday, it's not guaranteed he'll see significant minutes.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
DraftKings DFS NBA: Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
NBA
DraftKings DFS NBA: Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago