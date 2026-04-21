Grayson Allen Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Allen (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Game 2 against the Thunder on Wednesday.
Allen was also listed as questionable ahead of each of Phoenix's last two matchups before being upgraded to available, though he didn't see the floor in either contest. Even if the veteran wing is cleared to play Wednesday, it's not guaranteed he'll see significant minutes.
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